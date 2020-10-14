UnitedHealth tops profit forecast, finally hikes outlook

UnitedHealth Group beat third-quarter forecasts, and the nation’s largest health insurance provider finally hiked its 2020 earnings outlook after holding off while trying to sort out COVID-19’s impact. Health insurers had approached 2020 forecasts cautiously so far this year, even though many reaped huge profits in the first half as the spreading pandemic kept people home and out of the health care system. UnitedHealth said Wednesday that both care patterns and prescription volumes approached normal levels in its recently completed quarter. The company announced a new 2020 forecast range that largely exceeds Wall Street expectations.