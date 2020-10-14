US appeals panel tosses 3 Pilot Flying J convictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. appellate panel has tossed convictions for the former president of Pilot Flying J and two of his former employees related to a rebate scheme where trucking companies were cheated out of millions of dollars. A split three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that jurors shouldn’t have been played recordings of racist language by former president Mark Hazelwood. Hazelwood was convicted in 2018 of conspiracy, wire fraud and witness tampering. Former Vice President Scott “Scooter” Wombold was convicted of wire fraud, and former account representative Heather Jones of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Hazelwood received a 12 ½-year prison sentence.