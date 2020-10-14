Video suggests slain protester was upset about being filmed

DENVER (AP) — Video from a Denver television station shows that a demonstrator fatally shot last weekend by a station security guard was apparently angry about being filmed. It shows the demonstrator had argued with another man. The cell phone video was taken by a producer for KUSA-TV who was being protected by the security guard, Matthew Dolloff. Dolloff has been arrested in the death of the protester, Lee Keltner. The producer tells police officers in a video that did not capture the shooting that Keltner was “going to get me.” The confrontation happened as people from dueling right- and left-wing protests left a park.