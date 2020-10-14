(WKOW/CNN) -- It's a great day to give a big "Thank You" to the people who take care of us if we're ever rushed to the hospital.

Wednesday is National Emergency Nurse's Day, and this year with frontline workers putting their lives at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic honoring them is even more important.

National Emergency Nurses Day has been sponsored by the Emergency Nurses Association since 1989.

The day is part of a week-long celebration to show support and appreciation for emergency nurses.