51 Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission says some municipalities still need poll workers for the November election.

Only 180 poll workers out of roughly 30,000 are still needed, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state's top election official Meagan Wolfe says the lack of a poll worker shortage is good news given that Wisconsin is a hot spot for COVID-19.

WEC will be launching poll worker recruitment ads on Facebook and Instagram soon with the assistance of a $60,000 ad credit from Facebook.

See the list of municipalities experiencing shortages below:

MunicipalityCounty# Critical
Town of LincolnAdams3
Town of PrestonAdams2
NEW CHESTERADAMS5
Town of ChetekBarron2
City of Green BayBrown30
Village of GrantsburgBurnett1
Town of BlaineBurnett1
NewportColumbia1
BridgeportCrawford2
Town of LowellDodge3
PortlandDodge1
Town of BruleDouglas1
Town of MenomonieDunn6
City of MenomonieDunn15
Village of BagleyGrant2
City of BrodheadGreen and Rock6
Camp DouglasJuneau2
Town of RandallJuneau1
Village of Paddock LakeKenosha7
Village of Twin LakesKenosha5
VILLAGE OF SOUTH WAYNELAFAYETTE3
AntigoLanglade10
BRIGHTONMARATHON1
EdgarMarathon1
MosineeMarathon2
Town of McMillanMarathon2
PeshtigoMarinette4
NeshkoroMarquette4
WellsMonroe1
Town of Black CreekOutagamie2
Town of IsabellePierce3
Village of Bay CityPierce3
Town of Oak GrovePierce3
SalemPierce1
Town of LakePrice2
WaterfordRacine2
Richland CenterRichland4
MarshallRichland2
LAKE DELTONSAK2
Town of Spring GreenSauk4
TOWN OF HERMANSHAWANO2
AlmonShawano2
Maple GroveShawano2
Town of GreenbushSheboygan County3
Town of St. JosephSt Croix4
Eau GalleSt. Croix3
Village of somersetSt. Croix4
GilmanTaylor2
COON VALLEYVERNON2
TOWN OF MARIONWAUSHARA2
Town of CameronWood2
Total180

