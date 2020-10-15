51 Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission says some municipalities still need poll workers for the November election.
Only 180 poll workers out of roughly 30,000 are still needed, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.
The state's top election official Meagan Wolfe says the lack of a poll worker shortage is good news given that Wisconsin is a hot spot for COVID-19.
WEC will be launching poll worker recruitment ads on Facebook and Instagram soon with the assistance of a $60,000 ad credit from Facebook.
See the list of municipalities experiencing shortages below:
|Municipality
|County
|# Critical
|Town of Lincoln
|Adams
|3
|Town of Preston
|Adams
|2
|NEW CHESTER
|ADAMS
|5
|Town of Chetek
|Barron
|2
|City of Green Bay
|Brown
|30
|Village of Grantsburg
|Burnett
|1
|Town of Blaine
|Burnett
|1
|Newport
|Columbia
|1
|Bridgeport
|Crawford
|2
|Town of Lowell
|Dodge
|3
|Portland
|Dodge
|1
|Town of Brule
|Douglas
|1
|Town of Menomonie
|Dunn
|6
|City of Menomonie
|Dunn
|15
|Village of Bagley
|Grant
|2
|City of Brodhead
|Green and Rock
|6
|Camp Douglas
|Juneau
|2
|Town of Randall
|Juneau
|1
|Village of Paddock Lake
|Kenosha
|7
|Village of Twin Lakes
|Kenosha
|5
|VILLAGE OF SOUTH WAYNE
|LAFAYETTE
|3
|Antigo
|Langlade
|10
|BRIGHTON
|MARATHON
|1
|Edgar
|Marathon
|1
|Mosinee
|Marathon
|2
|Town of McMillan
|Marathon
|2
|Peshtigo
|Marinette
|4
|Neshkoro
|Marquette
|4
|Wells
|Monroe
|1
|Town of Black Creek
|Outagamie
|2
|Town of Isabelle
|Pierce
|3
|Village of Bay City
|Pierce
|3
|Town of Oak Grove
|Pierce
|3
|Salem
|Pierce
|1
|Town of Lake
|Price
|2
|Waterford
|Racine
|2
|Richland Center
|Richland
|4
|Marshall
|Richland
|2
|LAKE DELTON
|SAK
|2
|Town of Spring Green
|Sauk
|4
|TOWN OF HERMAN
|SHAWANO
|2
|Almon
|Shawano
|2
|Maple Grove
|Shawano
|2
|Town of Greenbush
|Sheboygan County
|3
|Town of St. Joseph
|St Croix
|4
|Eau Galle
|St. Croix
|3
|Village of somerset
|St. Croix
|4
|Gilman
|Taylor
|2
|COON VALLEY
|VERNON
|2
|TOWN OF MARION
|WAUSHARA
|2
|Town of Cameron
|Wood
|2
|Total
|180