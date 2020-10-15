51 Wisconsin municipalities need poll workers

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission says some municipalities still need poll workers for the November election.

Only 180 poll workers out of roughly 30,000 are still needed, despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

The state's top election official Meagan Wolfe says the lack of a poll worker shortage is good news given that Wisconsin is a hot spot for COVID-19.

WEC will be launching poll worker recruitment ads on Facebook and Instagram soon with the assistance of a $60,000 ad credit from Facebook.

See the list of municipalities experiencing shortages below: