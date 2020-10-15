Madison hospitals adopt new policies on patient discriminatory behavior

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hospitals in Madison are coming together to implement new policies on discriminatory behavior by patients.

SSM Health and UW Health have adopted policies that "clearly and unequivocally" outline that their organizations will "not tolerate discriminatory behavior against our physicians, providers and staff and will not honor patient requests for alternate caregivers that are rooted in bigotry."

“We stand firmly in support of our staff and providers,” says SSM Health Wisconsin Regional President Damond Boatwright. “Our health care systems are filled with exceptional caregivers who deserve our respect and dignity.”

UnityPoint Health-Meriter is in the process of adopting a similar, according to a press release sent Thursday morning.

“Our organization has been working on a number of initiatives to become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive environment for our patients and community,” said Sue Erickson, President and CEO at UnityPoint Health – Meriter. “This same support must be afforded to our caregivers.”

Thursday's press release also states that that the hospitals' will continue to follow all elements of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

“Our diversity is our strength. We stand ready to call out and confront behavior motivated by bigotry. And we are committed to addressing any manifestations of racism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, sexism, prejudice, and intolerance,” said Dr. Alan Kaplan, CEO at UW Health.