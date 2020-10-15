After COVID-19 outbreak, SUNY Oneonta president departs

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — The State University of New York at Oneonta announced its president had resigned to “pursue other opportunities,” following a coronavirus outbreak that forced the school to switch to all-remote classes for the rest of the semester. The central New York school said in a statement Thursday that Dennis Craig will temporarily take on the role formerly held by Barbara Jean Morris. A search for a permanent president will be be starting soon. SUNY Oneonta was the first campus in the state’s college system that had to shut down because of virus cases. It switched to all-remote learning on Sept. 3, after hundreds of virus cases had broken out.