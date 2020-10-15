AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — With less than three weeks until Election Day, majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey also shows that few Americans have high levels of trust in the information the White House has released about Trump’s health. Initial accounts of the Republican president’s condition were murky and contradictory. The White House is also still refusing to say when the president last tested negative for COVID-19 before his infection became public.