Asia Today: SKorea reports 110 cases, half in Busan hospital

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has reported 110 new cases of the coronavirus, half of them linked to a hospital in Busan. The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday brought the national caseload to 24,988, including 439 deaths. At least 54 infections were reported in a hospital for the elderly in the southern port city of Busan. More than 40 others came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, tied to places including hospitals, churches, schools and offices. The steady rise in infections is a cause of concern in a country that has just lowered its social distancing measures, allowing high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen and spectators to return to professional sports.