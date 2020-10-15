Asia Today: Sydney lifts quarantine for N. Zealand travelers

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s largest city Sydney has lifted quarantine restrictions on travelers from New Zealand while the second largest city, Melbourne, marked the 100th day of one the world’s longest pandemic lockdowns. More than 350 passengers are scheduled to take three flights from Auckland on Friday and will not have to undergo hotel quarantine on arrival in Sydney. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said: “This is great news for tourism. It’s also great news for family reunification and grateful businesses.” New Zealand will continue to insist that travelers from Australia quarantine in hotels for 14 days on arrival. The Victoria state government has resisted pressure from businesses and the federal government to relax a second lockdown imposed in Melbourne on July 9.