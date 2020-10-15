Asian stocks follow Wall St lower as stimulus hopes fade

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are following Wall Street lower as hopes U.S. leaders might agree on a new economic stimulus before the Nov. 3 presidential election fade. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. The U.S. treasury secretary said he and leaders of Congress were “far apart” on details of new aid. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7%. Investors are swinging between optimism about a possible coronavirus vaccine that helped to propel an earlier market rally and unease about lackluster U.S. economic activity.