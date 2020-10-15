Authorities search for suspect after homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriffs' officials say a 24-year-old man was found dead on the grottos trail on the south side of the park from "homicidal violence."

Authorities are looking for a suspect who they describe as a man, between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored head covering and dark-colored face covering. He left the scene walking west on the grottos trail toward the south shore parking lot, sheriffs officials say.

Investigators are asking anyone who was on the south side of the park near the parking area, grottos trail, or the railroad tracks between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday and either witnessed the attack or observed something suspicious to call Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.

They're also asking people who were in the area taking photos of the changing landscape colors to also call Crime Stoppers, if they may have inadvertently captured a photo of a person matching the suspect description.

An autopsy is "tentatively scheduled" for Thursday. The investigation is ongoing, and no other details are being released at this time, according to sheriffs officials.