California heat wave prompts power shutdowns, fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — More than 50,000 utility customers are without power because of a fall heat wave that’s also brought another round of extreme wildfire danger. Warnings of hot, dry, windy weather are up through Friday. Winds up to 55 mph are expected in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in the north. Pacific Gas & Electric has shut off power to more than 50,000 customers. The outages aim to prevent wildfires if winds damage power lines. Authorities worry that the weather could bring new fires in a season that’s already seen 31 people killed and millions of acres burned.