City of Madison launches COVID-19 financial resources hotline

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison residents seeking help with financial concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic can contact a new, free hotline to be connected with a “Financial Navigator” – a person they can talk to about their financial concerns.

Financial Navigators are available at no cost to provide guidance, over the phone to manage income loss and other financial concerns they may be experiencing.

The City of Madison was among the first municipalities awarded a grant from Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund’s Financial Navigators program in May of 2020. The $80,000 one-year grant provides operating support, training, technical assistance and access to data infrastructure to administer the program and access up-to-date pandemic-related policy information and resources.

The City has committed to operate the hotline for one year with the possibility of continuing services if the need remains.

To access the Hotline:

Visit www.cityofmadison.com/financialhotline and fill out a short interest form

Call (608) 315-5151 Mondays through Fridays from 11 am - 7 pm or Saturdays, 12 pm - 5 pm

You will be contacted within 48 hours, Mondays through Fridays, by a Financial Navigator to begin their personal session.

Call back hours are Mondays through Fridays 9 am – 6 pm. Hotline sessions will last about 30 minutes.

Financial navigation sessions are available directly in English, Hmong, and Spanish, with ASL and other languages available through the City’s interpretation services.