City of Portage selects new fire chief

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- A new Portage Fire Chief has been announced.

The city of Portage and the Police and Fire Commission said Troy Haase has been selected as the city's next fire chief.

He will take over for current Fire Chief Clayton Simonson who announced earlier this year he would be retiring in 2021. He has held the position for 16 years.

According to a news release, Hasse has 30 years of experience in fire service. 22 of those years were with the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Department where he was promoted to division chief.

“Troy Haase has significant leadership and firefighting experience and will be a tremendous asset to both the Portage Fire Department and the community. Moreover, he has a deep respect and appreciation for the members of the Department and the critical service they provide," said Tom Drury, PFC Chairperson. "He will build on the departments’ reputation as a professional and innovative fire department. Similarly, the PFC and City Officials are deeply appreciative of the many years of dedicated and loyal service Chief Simonson has given as a member of the Portage Fire Department. The community has been well served by Chief Simonson.”

Haase was selected for the position after an extensive process that included interviews with the Police and Fire Commission, an outside panel of Fire Chiefs from the area, and a final interview with local officials and partner agencies.