Clergy, faith leaders voice support for mask mandate, other health orders

(WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices pledge to do their part to keep Wisconsin safe from COVID-19.

Almost 200 clergy and faith leaders signed a publication called "Faith Leaders Pledge to Keep Wisconsin Healthy and Safe."

They are from Protestant, historically Black, Orthodox Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and spiritual faith organizations.

They say their faith compels them to support the statewide mask ordinance and other orders from the Department of Health Services.

"People of faith must speak out and take action," said Rev. Sonja Ingebritsen from Community of Hope United Church of Christ. "Religious liberty is not threatened by health mandates to limit indoor gatherings, require masks or socially distance. In fact many of our faith communities have found this to be a time of deepening spirituality."

The pledge affirms the interfaith community's commitment to preserving life.