UPDATE: Multiple semi crash causes closure of I-90 EB near Wisconsin Dells

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes on I-90 are shut down near Wisconsin Dells after a crash involving multiple semi-trucks.

Wisconsin State Patrol tells 27 News that three semis are involved in the crash. One person was hurt, but the extent of their injury is unknown.

The interstate is shut down between Wisconsin 13 and US-12. Authorities say drivers traveling on I-90 EB should get off at Exit 87 at Wisconsin 13 and go around the crash.

(WKOW) -- All eastbound lanes on I-90 are shut down near Wisconsin Dells because of a crash early Thursday morning.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near Wisconsin 13. No other information has been given at this time.

Lane closures are expected to last for at least two hours, according to WisDOT.