Dane County to purchase property to expand Indian Lake County Park

TOWN OF BERRY (WKOW) -- Dane County plans to purchase land to expand Indian Lake County Park, making it the largest recreational park in the county.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the County will acquire approximately 295 acres of property in the Town of Berry to become a part of Indian Lake County Park. Acquisition of this land will expand the park to just under 800 acres.

“Indian Lake County Park is one of Dane County’s most popular parks, and it has seen even more visitors this year as a result of more people heading outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Parisi. “This purchase will allow Dane County to enhance the park’s year-round outdoor offerings and make it the largest recreational park in our system.”

Indian Lake County Park offers seasonal recreation activities like hiking, picnicking, cross country skiing, archery hunting, fishing and a dog park. The property will allow the re-routing of trails that experience erosion issues and provide better southern access for land management purposes. The parcel is located within the Ice Age National Scenic Trail Corridor and will create additional Ice Age Trail connectivity options.

“The acquisition of this wonderful property will not only significantly expand one of the busiest parks in Dane County during a time when it’s needed most, it will create a critical off-road link for the Ice Age National Scenic Trail and eliminate a dangerous on-road connecting route along Highway 19,” said Mike Wollmer, Executive Director of the Ice Age Trail Alliance. “The Ice Age Trail Alliance greatly appreciates our strong and continued partnership with Dane County.”

Dane County will purchase this $2,924,460 property with funds from the Dane County Conservation Fund. A resolution to approve the purchases will be introduced at Thursday night’s County Board meeting. It is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.