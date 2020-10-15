Drop in cases at UW system campuses

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Cases have dropped dramatically at UW system campuses after spikes when classes began.

In September, the positive test rate on some campuses went above 25 percent but Interim System President Tommy Thompson says it's now at 1 percent system wide.

He spoke with WISN-TV that the trend is due to a plan based on mask usage, social distancing and an aggressive testing program.

"We test at least four times more than what the state of Wisconsin is doing in their communities," said Thompson. "We control it. The cultural responsibility with the students. The testing program is really the backbone of being able to control this virus."

Students are tested once every two weeks. Thompson says that will increase to twice a week by next September.