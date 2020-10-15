Escaped Kentucky inmate captured in southern Indiana

HANOVER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from a Kentucky jail last month by climbing through a hole in a jail window has been captured in southern Indiana. Madison police say 30-year-old Anthony Martinez was captured in a wooded area near Hanover. Martinez, who was arrested in February on robbery charges involving multiple banks, escaped Sept. 29 from the Louisville Metro Corrections after apparently climbing through a hole in a fourth-floor window and then using a hose draped along the building to lower himself to the ground. He’s now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.