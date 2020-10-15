First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump says her and the president’s 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus not long after his parents. But he had no symptoms and has since tested negative. She made the revelation in a lengthy note chronicling her personal experience with COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. She said she was hit with a “roller coaster” of symptoms, including body aches and headaches, but treated them naturally with vitamins and healthy food. President Donald Trump says Barron “had it for such a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew that he had it.”