Freezing conditions tonight and early Friday

MADISON (WKOW) - Colder air is invading Wisconsin and will stick around through most of the forecast.



SET UP

A strong cold front moved through late-day Wednesday causing dropping temperatures.

TODAY

Partly to mostly sunny, still a bit breezy and certainly colder with a high around 50°.



TONIGHT

A freeze warning is in effect from 1 am to 8 am Friday with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Frost is likely so cover up or bring in your sensitive plants.

FRIDAY

Mostly to partly sunny, a bit breezy and cool with temps in the low 50s and sprinkles possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.



SATURDAY

A few showers will develop, perhaps mixing with a few snowflakes initially. Temps will be milder in the upper 50s by the afternoon with mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.



A few more showers are possible Saturday night.



SUNDAY

An isolated shower may linger into Sunday morning with temps chillier in the mid 40s under partly sunny skies.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and chilly with isolated showers possible later in the day.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and cool with isolated showers possible with a high around 50°.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and cool with isolated showers possible in the low 50s.