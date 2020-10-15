Gloves linked to forced labor in China stopped at LA port

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say they have traced a a shipment of women’s gloves to forced labor and a brutal crackdown on ethnic minorities in China. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday that the shipment has been detained at the Port of Los Angeles until the American company importing the goods can prove the material was not made with forced labor. The sheepskin gloves were being imported by Iowa-based Overland. The retailer says a Chinese company it hired looked into the matter and did not find any evidence of forced labor at the factory and it is seeking to retrieve the shipment.