Gov. Evers asks people of WI to take pandemic seriously

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is pleading with people in Wisconsin to take the pandemic seriously. During a press briefing Thursday, Evers referenced a White House report, which says Wisconsin's lack of compliance to COVID-19 recommendations will lead to preventable deaths. He said people need to wear masks and keep their distance from others.

"I don't know how anyone in the state of Wisconsin can feel comfortable about saying, 'what the hell, I don't care about preventing deaths'."

Governor Evers says he and state health officials will continue talking about the importance of COVID prevention measures but he says the inconsistency from the White House and the President is not helping.