Historically black school renames hall honoring KKK leader

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A historically black university in Alabama has renamed a dormitory that honored a one-time governor who also led the Ku Klux Klan about a century ago. Workers at Alabama State University removed the name “Bibb Graves” from a residence hall Wednesday. The building had carried Graves’ name since 1928, when he served as the head of a state government that constitutionally mandated white supremacy. Trustees voted to rename the building earlier this year during the national discussion generated by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. At least two other universities also have renamed buildings named for Graves since then.