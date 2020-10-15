Hong Kong police raids outspoken media tycoon’s office

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have raided the private offices of media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai. Lai’s aide Mark Simon wrote in a post on Twitter that police took away documents. Lai, 71, is an outspoken pro-democracy figure who regularly criticizes China’s authoritarian rule and Hong Kong’s government. He is also the founder of media company Next Digital, which operates pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily. The raid came hours before Lai’s appearance in court to face charges of joining an unauthorized assembly on June 4. Lai and several other pro-democracy activists were charged after they participated in a banned candlelight vigil, usually held every year, marking China’s bloody Tiananmen crackdown in 1989.