India rejects China criticism of development of border area

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is rejecting criticism from China of its infrastructure building in border areas which Beijing has described as a root cause of surging tensions between the two countries. An External Affairs Ministry spokesman says the Indian government has focused on improving infrastructure in border areas “to facilitate the economic development of these areas and also to meet India’s strategic and security requirements.” India has been building roads and other infrastructure in the mountainous area. Indian officials say this will facilitate the movement of Indian troops to the border with China, including in eastern Ladakh, where tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese soldiers are facing each other in a monthslong standoff.