Jewish family’s painting looted by Nazis in 1933 is returned

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A painting of two young, 19th-century skaters that was looted by Nazis from a Jewish family in 1933 and recently discovered at a small museum in upstate New York has been returned after 87 years. The painting “Winter” by American artist Gari Melchers was among more than 1,000 pieces of art and artifacts seized from the Mosse family, a prominent Jewish family in Berlin who became early targets of the Nazi Party. The painting had been housed at the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie, New York. It was returned Thursday to family heirs and is expected to go to auction.