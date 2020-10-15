Lemur located after break-in at San Francisco Zoo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A ring-tailed lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo has been found. The 21-year-old male lemur named Maki was discovered missing shortly before the zoo opened to visitors on Wednesday. Investigators found evidence of a forced entry to the lemur enclosure. Someone called police Thursday evening to say that Maki was spotted in Daly City, a few miles south of the zoo. Police say the animal was found in the playground area of a church. Maki was found to be in good health and was transported back to the zoo. Detectives are still investigating the break-in.