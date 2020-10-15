Madison man arrested for 4th OWI after chain-reaction crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than seven vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash heading into downtown Madison Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The Madison Police Department said it happened at 9:45 a.m. on John Nolen Drive at South Broom Street.

A 28-year-old woman was behind the wheel of her car at a red light when she was rear-ended by a speeding car. Police said it doesn't appear that the "offending driver" ever braked.

The woman hit her head on the steering wheel and was knocked out. While unconscious, Madison Police said her foot hit the gas.

When the chain-reaction crash was over, seven vehicles were involved.

Surveillance video showed the driver of the vehicle that initially crashed walked away from the scene. MPD tracked him down.

Marcus Canady, 38, of Madison was arrested for his fourth offense of impaired driving causing injury by OWI, hit and run causing injury, operating after revocation, carrying a concealed knife and felony bail jumping.

The 28-year-old woman was the only person hurt. She was taken to a hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be serious.