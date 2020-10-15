Madison mayor encourages responses on final day of census count

MADISON (WKOW) -- The last day to be counted for the 2020 U.S. Census is Thursday, October 15.

The Census will still accept responses by phone, online at 2020census.gov, or by mail if it's postmarked by October 15.

If you subscribe to city of Madison emails, you should have received a message Thursday, reminding you to fill out your information.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she's concerned about the earlier than anticipated deadline.

"The folks that are hardest to count are likely the folks that remain uncounted at this point in time," said the mayor.

The deadline was extended to October 31 due to the pandemic, but then the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration and moved up the end of the census to meet the year-end deadline.

Census data is used to divide seats in Congress among the states and allocate federal funding.