Madison’s Rockhound Brewing Co. to close

All good things...An important message from owner and brewmaster, Nate. Posted by Rockhound Brewing Company on Thursday, October 15, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- A brewery and restaurant on Madison's isthmus will close due to the economically challenging environment created by COVID-19.

Rockhound Brewing Co. owner Nate Warnke, who launched the business in 2016, said in a Facebook video message Thursday that he "can see no logical path forward."

Rockhound will wind down operations in the next three weeks, with a final closing date for its kitchen on November 14. After that, the brewery will be open on a limited schedule for pickup of growlers and crowlers. Warnke says they will continue that for as long as they can, or until they run out of beer.

"I'm proud of what we've done here, we tried to make a welcoming environment and create a community," Warnke said in the video.

Warnke says in the final weeks the brewery is open, they'll feature food specials, and a final beer release - a double IPA fittingly named 'Last Call.'