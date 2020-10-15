Man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood center

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man accused of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood center has been arrested. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Everett Little was charged Wednesday with arson, criminal mischief and using an incendiary device. Surveillance video taken Saturday at the Fort Myers clinic shows a man pouring gas into bottles and then throwing them at the building. Officials say Little was identified shortly after the sheriff’s office made images from the video public. Detectives served a search warrant on Little’s home and took him into custody. Investigators didn’t immediately release a motive for the suspected arson.