Mexican rights agency: marines executed 4 men near pipeline

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission says that marines illegally detained, beat, and executed four people who were doing farm work near a government fuel pipeline. The governmental commission said Thursday that the killings took place in February 2019, in an area known for fuel thefts. Thieves frequently drill illegal taps into the ducts. Marines and soldiers were massively deployed in 2019 to guard the pipelines. The pipelines often run through fields and look-outs for the thieves frequently pose as farm workers. The commission said the men were gathering forage, when marines took them to a remote area and killed them.