Monroe School District shifts to all-virtual

MONROE (WKOW) -- Monroe District Administrator Rick Waski confirmed to 27 News on Thursday that the district will go all-virtual for two weeks, beginning on Monday, October 19. The virtual plan will last through at least Thursday, October 29.

Waski says the district intends to return to in-person instruction at all the schools the week of November 2. That will happen as long as the district has decreasing number of active COVID-19 cases and those who are in quarantine.

This includes all the K-12 buildings as well as 4K at Abraham Lincoln Elementary.

This is the second time the district has had to shift to all-virtual. Last month, the high school shifted to all-virtual stretch on September 21- October 1. A week later, the middle school also went virtual for a two-week period that ended on October 8. This is the first time the elementary schools are virtual.