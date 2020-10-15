MPD: Dozens of cigarette cartons, multiple boxes of cigars stolen from gas station

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a convenience store on Madison's east side early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., officers were called to the BP gas station at 4102 Commercial Avenue for a report of a break-in.

When they arrived, they discovered the glass front door was shattered, and dozens of cartons of cigarettes and multiple cigar boxes were missing.

Police did not provide any suspect(s) descriptions. Officers were able to obtain surveillance video of the burglary, and their investigation is ongoing.