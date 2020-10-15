National Cheese Curd Day celebrated Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- National Cheese Curd Day is being celebrated Thursday!

On Wake Up Wisconsin, the self-proclaimed Curd Queen, Tara Rushmer, stopped by to talk about the holiday and where you can find the best curds in Wisconsin.

🚨 ATTENTION CURD NERDS: National Cheese Curd Day is TOMORROW!! 🤓🎉🧀 I am celebrating BIG so save this post to follow... Posted by Curd Queen on Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Raw or breaded and fried, the cheesy bites are a product of cheesemaking. They eventually become cubes of cheese once they are formed and aged.

Most cheese experts say they taste best if eaten within 12 hours of being made.

Culver’s, the fast-food restaurant chain, claims it started the holiday in 2015. Culver’s also says all its cheese curds come from La Grander’s Cheese in Stanley.

Use #NationalCheeseCurdDay to connect to other cheese lovers.

If you want to follow the Curd Queen, she's all over social media: