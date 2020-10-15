Nearly 3.7 million active registered voters in WI

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- The state of Wisconsin is ahead of where it was four years ago when it comes to active registered voters.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says almost 3.7 million people are registered to vote as of Thursday, October 15. On the same day in 2016 there were 3.5 million people registered voters.

Wednesday was the last day to register online or by mail. You can still register at your local clerk's office or at the polls on election day.