Packers’ Alexander emerging as one of NFL’s top cornerbacks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Jaire Alexander believes meditation has helped him develop into one of the game’s top young cornerbacks. Alexander is coming of a performance in which he helped the Packers hold Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley without a catch. Alexander gets another shot to add to his growing reputation Sunday at Tampa Bay as he matches up with Mike Evans or perhaps Chris Godwin. The Packers need a big game from Alexander because starting cornerback Kevin King hasn’t practiced all week due to a quadriceps injury.