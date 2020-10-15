President of Kyrgyzstan steps down amid election turmoil

MOSCOW (AP) — The president of Kyrgyzstan has announced his resignation in a bid to end the turmoil that has engulfed the Central Asian nation after a disputed parliamentary election. In a statement Thursday released by his office, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who has faced calls to step down from protesters and political opponents, said that holding on to power wasn’t “worth the integrity of our country and agreement in society.” He says “for me, peace in Kyrgyzstan, the country’s integrity, the unity of our people and calm in the society are above all else,”