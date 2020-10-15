Priest gets federal prison for breaking into Navy base

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A 71-year-old Roman Catholic priest has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for breaking into a Navy submarine base in Georgia with a group protesting nuclear weapons. The Rev. Stephen Michael Kelly and six fellow activists were convicted in U.S. District Court a year ago of trespassing, destruction of government property and other charges. The activists took videos of themselves using wire cutters to enter a locked security gate at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in 2018. Inside the base, they spray-painted anti-nuclear messages and hammered on a display before being arrested. Defense attorneys had argued the activists shouldn’t be prosecuted because they acted on sincere religious beliefs.