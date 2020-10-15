Roman Polanski honors Poles who saved him from the Holocaust

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Oscar-winning filmmaker Roman Polanski has attended a ceremony in Poland where an Israeli distinction was bestowed on the family that saved him from the Holocaust during World War II. The ceremony was held at a Jewish memorial center in southern Poland, and was attended by the Israeli deputy ambassador and city authorities. Simple farmers, Stefania and Jan Buchala offered protection to Polanski as a boy, from 1943-45. Their grandson, Stanislaw Buchala received the Righteous Among the Nations distinction on their behalf. The 87-year-old film director recalled Stefania Buchala as an “extremely noble and religious person” who had the courage to risk the lives of herself and her entire family to save him.