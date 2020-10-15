Shares in firm behind SKorean hit BTS soar in trading debut

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Powered by strong support from avid fans, shares of South Korea’s Big Hit Entertainment, the company that manages global pop sensation BTS, have soared in their trading debut in Seoul. Big Hit’s solid debut after an IPO that netted more than $800 million was widely expected by analysts given the loyalty of the fan base for the seven member boy band that has been dominating Billboard charts after gathering a huge following around the globe. Despite the concert-killing COVID-19 pandemic, Big Hit’s business has prospered thanks to huge demand for its online content, including livestreamed BTS concerts that reportedly attracted more than 1.7 million fans.