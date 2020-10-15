South Africa extends relief grants to help poor amid virus

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Thursday that his government will extend relief grants to 6 million of the country’s unemployed who have been hurt by the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Ramaphosa, delivering an economic recovery plan to parliament, also announced more than $5.9 billion for infrastructure projects over the next 10 years to stimulate the economy and create jobs, many of which were lost during the country’s strict lockdown. The initial grants, announced as part of the $26 billion stimulus package announced when the country went into lockdown on March 27, were only supposed to last for six months but have now been extended for a further three months.