Stolen car crashes after chase in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a stolen car crashed into a truck after a brief chase Thursday morning.

Just before noon, a deputy tried to stop the car for going almost twice the 35 mph speed limit on Vilas Rd. near County Highway BB in the town of Cottage Grove.

The vehicle sped off along Highway BB and as the deputy pursued, the chase topped 90 mph.

Minutes after the chase began, the car ran into the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of BB and Sprecher Road in Madison.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old boy from Waterloo, WI, was taken to UW Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and did not require a trip to the hospital.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the car was stolen from Madison on October 7.

Deputies say the driver could face charges of eluding and operating without the owner's consent, along with several traffic citations.