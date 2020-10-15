Trump’s election-eve drug discounts for seniors get snagged

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s plan to mail millions of seniors a $200 prescription savings card has hit legal and budget roadblocks, making it unlikely the government can carry it out before Election Day. Democratic lawmakers have raised questions about whether the administration has the authority to order on its own billions of dollars in unanticipated Medicare spending for what the Democrats say are political reasons. Administration and congressional officials say such questions have bogged down review of the plan. One administration official tells The Associated Press the odds are “75-25” the plan will not happen.