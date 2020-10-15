Wisconsin DPI reports a three percent decline in public school enrollment

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) revealed a three percent decrease in public school enrollment from September 2019 to September 2020.

In comparison, from 2018-2019, enrollment only dropped by about 0.4 percent.

In the news release, DPI announced Wisconsin school districts, independent charter schools and private school parental choice programs all reported overall slowdowns or declines in enrollment, particularly in 4K. These declining numbers could affect school district revenue, which has already taken a hit because of the pandemic.

Wisconsin's total headcount for this year totals 818,922 students, with 4K and pre-school education dropping the most by 15.8 percent.

According to DPI, the kindergarten headcount declined 4.9 percent, while first through 12th grades —where Wisconsin’s mandatory school attendance laws apply — were down 1.9 percent.

School district membership data determines revenue limits, which, combined with the general school aids certified Thursday, determine school boards’ maximum property tax levies.

Those revenue limits are based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average. Other state aid is determined on a per student basis.

One saving grace for school districts with a decline is they may qualify for a non-recurring “declining enrollment” exemption, which provides a one-time increase to a school district’s revenue limit.