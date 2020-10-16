2 drug legalization measures on Oregon ballot

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — War veterans with PTSD, terminally ill patients and others suffering from anxiety are backing a ballot measure that would legalize controlled, therapeutic use in Oregon of psilocybin mushrooms. Backers of the ballot measure say the state should lead the way in legalizing therapeutic, regulated use of psilocybin, often referred to as magic mushrooms. Opponents say science does not yet indicate that psilocybin is a safe medical treatment. A second ballot measure would decriminalize possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs. Its backers say drug addiction is a health issue and should not cause people to be imprisoned. Opponents say decriminalization will lead to an increase in acceptability of dangerous drugs.