2 more to be held without bond on federal charges ahead of Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- Two more men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be held without bond before trial.

8 others are facing state charges in Michigan, including Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sally Berens made her decision after a bond hearing in Grand Rapids on Friday for Ty Garbin.

Another man, Adam Fox, waived his right to a hearing on bond and will also remain in custody. Berens on Tuesday denied bond for three other men charged in the alleged plot: Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

A sixth man, Barry Croft, was separately ordered on Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan from his home state of Delaware