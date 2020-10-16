Arrest of former Mexican defense minister shakes military

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The arrest of Mexico’s former defense minister in Los Angeles on drug and money laundering charges shakes one of the few Mexican institutions that had maintained the confidence of the people. Retired Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday at the request of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. He had been Mexico’s top military official during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto from 2012 to 2018. On Friday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Cienfuegos’ arrest was “regrettable.” He said he had been told that the charges against Cienfuegos would be announced in the United States Friday afternoon, and he confirmed that it was related to alleged drug trafficking.